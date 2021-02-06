Developer plans to convert Hanes' Pfafftown estate into 300-350 single-family homes

"The $200,000 to $300,000 range is in the sweet spot, especially the bigger guys," said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer with Hubbard Realty/Commercial. He is president-elect of the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.

"The Hanes property is one of the last estate-type properties around town. That part of town has been waiting on the Northern Beltway for quite some time, but we know that section isn't going to be built anytime soon."

The eastern leg of the Northern Beltway might be open between Salem Parkway and U.S. 52 by 2022.

The rest of the eastern leg is slated to open by 2026, but construction on the final portions of the western leg might begin in 2029.

"We (Hubbard) have started developing some land in that area that we held because demand is so high," Godfrey said.

"We're seeing more Millennials buying now because of low mortgage rates, which is adding to demand from the starter range to the $200,000 to $300,000 range."

Reagan High School remains a chief driving force for new single-family residential development, with Lewisville Middle School set to open in the fall likely serving as a new catalyst.