Developer plans to convert Hanes' Pfafftown estate into 300-350 single-family homes

The 184-acre Pfafftown estate of Eldridge "Redge" and Jane Hanes has been sold for $4.5 million in one of the largest single-family land deals in recent memory.
The buyer is Clayton Properties Group Inc. of Maryville, Tenn., which has plans to build between 300 and 350 homes on the property through its Mungo Homes division. The homes will be market under the Shugart Homes brand.
The sale closed Monday.
The properties are listed on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website as: a 23.8-acre site at 2740 Spicewood Drive with a 1,531-square-foot guest/boat house; a 21-acre site at 2750 Spicewood Drive with a 9,487-square-foot Georgian manor house; and an undeveloped tract of 139.5 acres.
There is a 22-acre lake on the property.
The goal is having the first homes completed and closed by late 2022 or early 2023, Mungo chief executive Steven Mungo said Wednesday. The development is expected to contain Hanes in the name.
"A property like this doesn't come along very often anymore, so we want to make the most of it," Mungo said.
Mungo said the manor house, built in 1958, will be torn down as part of developing the property. The guest/boat house would be refurbished and become part of the development's amenity package that is projected to represent a $1.5 million to $2 million investment.
Expanding presence
Clayton and Mungo entered the Triad market in July 2019 when it bought Shugart, a Triad new-home residential developer for 53 years, for an undisclosed price.
The properties had been marketed at $5.4 million and had been for sale for about 8½ months, according to a Leonard Ryden Burr flier. Mitchell Prime Properties listed and sold the properties.
"Our local managers were very big on the location, and we're really big on the Shugart brand," Mungo said.
"We know that Shugart had been talking to Mr. Hanes about the property before we acquired Shugart. It became just a matter of when he became motivated to sell it."
Mungo said the development would be "mid-sized" for its portfolio and in the upper-third in terms of homes.
"We like to be smack dab in the middle of each market we serve," Mungo said.
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported on Jan. 12 that the median sales price in Forsyth was $248,126 in November and $242,802 in December. By comparison, the median sales price was $203,281 in November 2019 and $209,022 in December 2019.
The median sales price has been above $240,000 each month since August.
Mungo said its median sale price was $279,000 for its Triad properties over the past 12 months. The average square footage is in the 2,500 to 2,600 range, he said.
"It will be a multi-price point development, especially around the lake, which is a really nice piece of property, so those lots will bigger overall," Mungo said.
"Prices are escalating so quickly, so I am reluctant to throw out what the prices may be by the time they are available," Mungo said. "We personalize homes with a pretty robust set of options."
When Clayton acquired Shugart, it bought at least 24 sets of properties in Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties for a combined $15.32 million.
In Forsyth, those properties included development lots and tracts off Jonestown Road and Watkins Ford Road and the Sedge Hollow and Beeson Oaks developments.
"We went through what Shugart had owned pretty quickly," Mungo said. "We have acquired three other properties in the Triad market (since July 2019) with several more under contract."
Developing market
The Mungo development is the latest announced or under development in the Pfafftown/western Forsyth single-family resident market.
Other major residential subdivisions in the market include: Conrad Farms by D.R. Horton at 8008 Summit Park Drive; Sage Creek by Robert Weidl/Isenhour Homes near Spicewood and Olivet Church Road; Rutherford by Shugart near Greenbrier Farm and Yadkinville roads; Reagan Village by True Homes at 4605 Wesmar Drive; Skylark Acres by True Homes at 5705 Skylark Road; and Murray Place by True Homes at 5315 Murray Road.
"The $200,000 to $300,000 range is in the sweet spot, especially the bigger guys," said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer with Hubbard Realty/Commercial. He is president-elect of the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
"The Hanes property is one of the last estate-type properties around town. That part of town has been waiting on the Northern Beltway for quite some time, but we know that section isn't going to be built anytime soon."
The eastern leg of the Northern Beltway might be open between Salem Parkway and U.S. 52 by 2022.
The rest of the eastern leg is slated to open by 2026, but construction on the final portions of the western leg might begin in 2029.
"We (Hubbard) have started developing some land in that area that we held because demand is so high," Godfrey said.
"We're seeing more Millennials buying now because of low mortgage rates, which is adding to demand from the starter range to the $200,000 to $300,000 range."
Reagan High School remains a chief driving force for new single-family residential development, with Lewisville Middle School set to open in the fall likely serving as a new catalyst.
"We're a little sad that the manor house is going to go, but the land was going to go because builders are scrambling to find inventory,” Godfrey said.
"Parcels that used to not make sense now may be making sense, including older neighborhoods that are getting new development.”
