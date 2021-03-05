 Skip to main content
Developer submits Brownfields request for Kerner Village shopping center in Kernersville
A Brownfields redevelopment request has been made for a 14.94-acre site at Kerner Village shopping center in Kernersville, according to a legal notice filed Thursday.

The request is being made by S. Main Partners LLC for 815-835 S. Main St..

Permission to redevelop a Brownfields property comes from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The notices said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

The developer said in the notice that the redeveloped property would be limited to the following uses: hotel, industrial, office, parking, retail, restaurant, storage unit, recreation and other commercial uses allowed by DEQ.

