Developers of 227-unit apartment building near Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem seek brownfields designation

The developer of a planned 277-unit apartment complex near Truist Stadium has submitted a brownfields request to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
CCC The Easley LLC, an affiliate of Raleigh-based Chaucer Creek Capital LLC, has requested the designation for a 3.92-acre site near the ballpark. The complex will be called The Easley.
Construction of the building is underway.
Permission to redevelop a brownfields property comes from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The notices said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater from previous site use as a gasoline station and used automobile service sales facilities.
According to a legal notice, the prospective brownfields zone would be bounded by 100 and 114 N. Broad St., 800 Brookstown Ave., 109 and 195 N. Green St., and 817 and 911 W. First St.
In September 2019, two different Chaucer affiliates paid about $3.65 million to buy a 5-acre site from Brookstown Development Partners LLC.
The site is bounded by Broad, First and Second streets and crossed by Brookstown Avenue. There also would be a 400-space parking deck on the site.
The original site plan called for a grocery store to anchor one corner of the property.
The parking deck would be in the approximate center of the site, with apartment blocks to the north and the south.
The apartments on the south would surround a courtyard with a swimming pool. A courtyard off Broad Street on the east side of the site would separate the two apartment blocks, which would both join to the parking deck in the middle of the site.
The plans would leave room for a small city park on the north side of the property. The complex would look similar to other upscale apartments that have been built in the area, and have a clubhouse and fitness center included.
Plans show the site developed with four- and five-story apartment buildings, varying according to the lay of the land. The developed part of the property would occupy about 540,000 square feet of space.
Developers said they will provide the area with wider sidewalks and a path through the proposed public park space.
