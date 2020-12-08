Developers of 227-unit apartment building near Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem seek brownfields designation

The parking deck would be in the approximate center of the site, with apartment blocks to the north and the south.

The apartments on the south would surround a courtyard with a swimming pool. A courtyard off Broad Street on the east side of the site would separate the two apartment blocks, which would both join to the parking deck in the middle of the site.

The plans would leave room for a small city park on the north side of the property. The complex would look similar to other upscale apartments that have been built in the area, and have a clubhouse and fitness center included.

Plans show the site developed with four- and five-story apartment buildings, varying according to the lay of the land. The developed part of the property would occupy about 540,000 square feet of space.

Developers said they will provide the area with wider sidewalks and a path through the proposed public park space.

