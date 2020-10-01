 Skip to main content
Dewey's Bakery gets French minority owner. Scott Livengood moves from CEO to executive chairman
top story

Dewey's Bakery gets French minority owner. Scott Livengood moves from CEO to executive chairman

20170611w_biz_cakes

Aida Hanusic decorates a wedding cake at Dewey's Bakery in Thruway Shopping Center in 2017. Dewey's headquarters and commercial baking facilities will stay in Winston-Salem as a French company takes a minority ownership stake in the company.

 David Rolfe, Journal

Dewey's Bakery has acquired a French minority owner, a new chief executive and a new product brand in one of the most eventful days in its soon-to-be 90-year history.

Chief executive Scott Livengood said Thursday the investor is Paris-based Eurazeo, which is spending $25 million. Livengood has been Dewey's sole owner with his wife, Michelle, since April 2011.

Eurazeo has offices in 10 countries, including in New York City. It has investments in more than 430 companies with $21.72 billion in assets under management.

The companies declined to provide additional financial details, including Eurazeo's ownership percentage stake. The Livengoods remain majority owners, according to the companies.

Taking over as Dewey's chief executive is Mike Senackerib, co-founder of Farm and Oven Snacks, which Dewey's has acquired as part of the Eurazeo transaction. Farm and Oven Snacks, which debuted in 2017, markets what it bills as "healthy baked" snack products.

Dewey's headquarters and commercial baking facilities will stay in Winston-Salem, Livengood said. There are plans to add up to 50 employees to support the company's burgeoning national retail presence.

"Our expected growth will create new opportunities for our team members and new jobs in the community," Scott Livengood said. "It has also been gratifying to see (the) brand grow nationwide."

Livengood, 68, is transitioning to executive chairman as part of the transaction.

When asked if the sale and the shift to executive chairman is a prelude to retirement, he said, "it's just another chapter ... an exciting chapter."

"I love what I do, I love being a part of a team. Retirement isn’t anywhere in sight.”

Scott Livengood took over as Dewey's chief executive after buying a 50% stake in Dewey's in 2006.

He was allowed to retire as chief executive of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. in January 2005 during a major restructuring initiative amid a federal regulatory investigation into its accounting practices.

Senackerib has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, including senior executive roles with Nabisco, Mondelez, Kraft Foods and Campbell Soup.

Kay Allison, the other co-founder of Farm and Oven Snacks, will serve as Dewey's chief marketing officer.

Livengood said that Dewey’s has established a strong presence in both specialty food retailers and supermarkets across the country.

"With the added help of Eurazeo’s deep resources and know-how, and (Senackerib's) and (Allison's) proven leadership, we aim to become a leader in our category in the years ahead. They will add incredible value and significantly elevate the trajectory of Dewey’s possibilities."

Senackerib said he chose to participate in the sale to Dewey's because "Scott and his team have created an exceptional product offering that we believe will garner continued success in the market as customers and consumers increasingly seek out authentic brands with high-quality ingredients and delicious flavors."

"I see tremendous opportunity for Dewey's to break through as a stand-out brand rooted in a rich and authentic history."

Jill Granoff, chief executive of Eurazeo Brands, said the company has "followed Dewey's success over the years and are delighted to partner with Scott and Mike to drive further growth."

Eurazeo said its investment will include efforts to "accelerate and enhance Dewey’s marketing activities, including the continued development of a strong consumer community to support Dewey’s rapid expansion within the grocery channel, as well as enhancing Dewey’s manufacturing capabilities to service both its branded and private label customers."

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the Livengoods "are making quite a concession to give up so much operating control for a relatively thin investment in minority capital, and to hand over the CEO’s job to an outsider."

"This is likely just as much a succession plan as it is a new capital investment.

"The future of Dewey’s in Winston-Salem thus depends on the allegiance and loyalty of its new owners to the community there."

Scott Livengood

Livengood
Senackerib

Senackerib

Eurazeo Brands

Eurazeo, based in Paris, also has offices in New York City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, South Korea, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany, and Madrid, Spain.

Jim Goldman, senior advisor to Eurazeo and a veteran food and beverage executive, and George Birman, principal at Eurazeo Brands, will join Dewey's board of directors.

The Dewey's investment marks Eurazeo Brands' seventh since May 2017, including its third involving within food and beverage.

Breaking News