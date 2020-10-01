Dewey's Bakery gets French minority owner. Scott Livengood moves from CEO to executive chairman

Dewey's Bakery has acquired a French minority owner, a new chief executive and a new product brand in one of the most eventful days in its soon-to-be 90-year history.
Chief executive Scott Livengood said Thursday the investor is Paris-based Eurazeo, which is spending $25 million. Livengood has been Dewey's sole owner with his wife, Michelle, since April 2011.
Eurazeo has offices in 10 countries, including in New York City. It has investments in more than 430 companies with $21.72 billion in assets under management.
The companies declined to provide additional financial details, including Eurazeo's ownership percentage stake. The Livengoods remain majority owners, according to the companies.
Taking over as Dewey's chief executive is Mike Senackerib, co-founder of Farm and Oven Snacks, which Dewey's has acquired as part of the Eurazeo transaction. Farm and Oven Snacks, which debuted in 2017, markets what it bills as "healthy baked" snack products.
Dewey's headquarters and commercial baking facilities will stay in Winston-Salem, Livengood said. There are plans to add up to 50 employees to support the company's burgeoning national retail presence.
"Our expected growth will create new opportunities for our team members and new jobs in the community," Scott Livengood said. "It has also been gratifying to see (the) brand grow nationwide."
Livengood, 68, is transitioning to executive chairman as part of the transaction.
When asked if the sale and the shift to executive chairman is a prelude to retirement, he said, "it's just another chapter ... an exciting chapter."
"I love what I do, I love being a part of a team. Retirement isn’t anywhere in sight.”
Scott Livengood took over as Dewey's chief executive after buying a 50% stake in Dewey's in 2006.
He was allowed to retire as chief executive of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. in January 2005 during a major restructuring initiative amid a federal regulatory investigation into its accounting practices.
Senackerib has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, including senior executive roles with Nabisco, Mondelez, Kraft Foods and Campbell Soup.
Kay Allison, the other co-founder of Farm and Oven Snacks, will serve as Dewey's chief marketing officer.
Livengood said that Dewey’s has established a strong presence in both specialty food retailers and supermarkets across the country.
"With the added help of Eurazeo’s deep resources and know-how, and (Senackerib's) and (Allison's) proven leadership, we aim to become a leader in our category in the years ahead. They will add incredible value and significantly elevate the trajectory of Dewey’s possibilities."
Senackerib said he chose to participate in the sale to Dewey's because "Scott and his team have created an exceptional product offering that we believe will garner continued success in the market as customers and consumers increasingly seek out authentic brands with high-quality ingredients and delicious flavors."
"I see tremendous opportunity for Dewey's to break through as a stand-out brand rooted in a rich and authentic history."
Jill Granoff, chief executive of Eurazeo Brands, said the company has "followed Dewey's success over the years and are delighted to partner with Scott and Mike to drive further growth."
Eurazeo said its investment will include efforts to "accelerate and enhance Dewey’s marketing activities, including the continued development of a strong consumer community to support Dewey’s rapid expansion within the grocery channel, as well as enhancing Dewey’s manufacturing capabilities to service both its branded and private label customers."
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the Livengoods "are making quite a concession to give up so much operating control for a relatively thin investment in minority capital, and to hand over the CEO’s job to an outsider."
"This is likely just as much a succession plan as it is a new capital investment.
"The future of Dewey’s in Winston-Salem thus depends on the allegiance and loyalty of its new owners to the community there."
1930
Dewey G. Wilkerson opened Dewey's Bakery in downtown Winston-Salem during the Great Depression. It was the area's first all-electric bakery. The bakery occupied several downtown locations, including 114 W. Fourth St., where it operated for several decades. The Dewey's mural on a wall of the Pepper Building is still faintly visible.
1944
Dewey's shipped 12,000 pounds of fruitcake to servicemen throughout the world.
1955
A fire destroyed the bakery on Fourth Street on Easter Monday, but the company lost just two days of production. People in the community offered temporary space and baking facilities. That same year, the company moved its flagship location to the then-newly built Thruway Shopping Center.
1963
The company added a second location at the then-newly built Reynolda Manor Shopping Center.
1992
Dewey's created Salem Baking Co. to focus on the national distribution of several of its most popular products. Since its creation, Salem Baking has added several new artisan products, including Classic Southern Style Cheese Straws, Cheese Biscuits, Flatbread Crackers and Shortbread Cookies. These products are sold in Dewey's stores and at specialty food retailers across the country.
2006
Former Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. top executive Scott Livengood purchases in June a 50% stake in Dewey's, becomes chief executive.
2008
Dewey's Wedding Cake Boutique opened in a historic carriage house at the company's new downtown Winston-Salem corporate office at 224 S. Cherry St., which is the historic John W. Fries Home. The boutique marked the introduction of a new contemporary line of wedding-cake designs to accompany Dewey's traditional wedding cakes. Katy Hites, a Johnson & Wales-trained pastry chef, joined the company to oversee the baking and design of the cakes.
2011
CAKE By Dewey's opened at Hanes Mall, focusing on cake items. This year, the company also introduced a new line of gourmet cupcake flavors by the bakery's team of pastry chefs to complement its line of original flavors.
In April, Scott Livengood and his wife, Michelle, acquired full ownership of Dewey's.
2012
Dewey's purchases Blue Ridge Ice Creams of Winston-Salem from Debbie Lee and Scott Rieckmann.
2020
French investor Eurazeo makes $25 million investment to take undisclosed minority stake in Dewey's. Livengood transition to executive chairman and Mike Senackerib, co-founder of Farm and Oven Snacks, becomes chief executive.
