Dewey's Bakery gets French minority owner. Scott Livengood moves from CEO to executive chairman

Senackerib said he chose to participate in the sale to Dewey's because "Scott and his team have created an exceptional product offering that we believe will garner continued success in the market as customers and consumers increasingly seek out authentic brands with high-quality ingredients and delicious flavors."

"I see tremendous opportunity for Dewey's to break through as a stand-out brand rooted in a rich and authentic history."

Jill Granoff, chief executive of Eurazeo Brands, said the company has "followed Dewey's success over the years and are delighted to partner with Scott and Mike to drive further growth."

Eurazeo said its investment will include efforts to "accelerate and enhance Dewey’s marketing activities, including the continued development of a strong consumer community to support Dewey’s rapid expansion within the grocery channel, as well as enhancing Dewey’s manufacturing capabilities to service both its branded and private label customers."

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the Livengoods "are making quite a concession to give up so much operating control for a relatively thin investment in minority capital, and to hand over the CEO’s job to an outsider."