DHHS hopes weekly minimum vaccine supplies will ease criticism

“We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks," Cone chief executive Terry Akin said in a statement.

Cone will first schedule vaccination appointments for those whose appointments were canceled last week, then those on its waiting list in the order in which they registered.

Local impact

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Thursday that it has been able to vaccinate up to 1,400 individuals daily at its mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.

The ramp-up occurred mostly from this week's allotment of 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,950 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Joshua Swift, the county health director, cautioned the county won't keep up that pace over at least the next three weeks.

"We've been told that the baseline allocation (for the department) will be 975 doses per week for the next three weeks," Swift said. "We're anticipating 2,000 to 3,000 doses in total (per week), which is below the 5,000 we received this week."

The department's appointment schedule is filled through Tuesday.