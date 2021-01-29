DHHS hopes weekly minimum vaccine supplies will ease criticism

A Cooper administration commitment to providing a guaranteed weekly minimum amount of COVID-19 first doses for the next three weeks appears to have mollified — for now — concerns about wide distribution gaps among vaccine providers.
However, Novant Health Inc. officials said Friday they continue to advocate for additional first doses for its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall and those planned in the Charlotte area.
Cone Health officials have made a similar plea after being shut out of first doses this week.
Meanwhile, as state health officials have pivoted to emphasizing using up all first doses each week, they have placed their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts on the backburner.
County health departments have been informed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate and interview COVID-19 patients "only if it is in response to a reported cluster/outbreak, within a K-12 school setting, a case known to be living in a congregate or health-care setting, or is known to be working or potentially exposed in a high-density setting."
Atrium has a goal of administering 19,000 first doses at Bank of America Stadium from Friday through Sunday. It would be 3,000 more than Atrium provided last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Meanwhile, Novant projects having the capacity to administer up to 7,000 doses daily at its Hanes Mall site.
N.C. DHHS' supplying of the two Charlotte events has been criticized by several health-care providers because it resulted in a significant allotment drop for them for two consecutive weeks.
Among the most vocal have been Novant and Cone Health of Greensboro. Novant received 5,075 first doses systemwide, while Cone did not receive an allotment of first doses this week.
"We understand there is still not enough to go around for everyone to have a large event every single weekend," said Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's Physician Network.
"We do not understand how or why they (DHHS) make certain decisions to resource some and not others."
Novant said Friday it has provided systemwide more than 51,000 doses, of which 12,000 are second doses. About 18,000 doses have been administered to individuals ages 65 and older.
Two-pronged approach
With federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS has changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
DHHS shared with vaccine providers this week a new two-part process composed of a baseline statewide allocation of 90,000 doses and a set-aside allocation of 55,000 doses.
The set-aside allocation will focus on: counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income; higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older; and received less doses per population in previous weeks.
DHHS said the goal is to "prioritize geographic equity and ensuring access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities, while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week."
"The goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible with very limited supply of vaccines."
Oliver said next week's systemwide allotment of first doses will be 6,825, up from 5,075 this week, but still well short of Novant's vaccination capacity.
Oliver said Novant has filled about 95,000 appointments going several months out. She said Novant opens up appointments each week based on what doses we receive from the state about future allocations."
"All the staffing models and plans are ready," Oliver said. "They are aware. We are hopeful we'll be able to launch (more events) more broadly."
Meanwhile, Cone said Friday it is projected to receive systemwide 2,925 first doses in each of the next three weeks.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will get 4,875 doses, some of which will be transferred to Cone.
“We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks," Cone chief executive Terry Akin said in a statement.
Cone will first schedule vaccination appointments for those whose appointments were canceled last week, then those on its waiting list in the order in which they registered.
Local impact
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Thursday that it has been able to vaccinate up to 1,400 individuals daily at its mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.
The ramp-up occurred mostly from this week's allotment of 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,950 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Joshua Swift, the county health director, cautioned the county won't keep up that pace over at least the next three weeks.
"We've been told that the baseline allocation (for the department) will be 975 doses per week for the next three weeks," Swift said. "We're anticipating 2,000 to 3,000 doses in total (per week), which is below the 5,000 we received this week."
The department's appointment schedule is filled through Tuesday.
"If we have extra doses at the end of the day, our staff are contacting those in the current phase that already have an appointment scheduled to see if they can come early to receive the vaccine," said Shontell Robinson, the deputy county manager.
"We may also reach out to our first responders and health-care workers who may be eligible."
For more information about the appointment process, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.
Limited contact tracing
DHHS said in a statement Friday that it is encouraging local health departments "to first focus on potential outbreaks and super-spread events."
"At the same time, NCDHHS and local health departments are expanding contact methods for reaching all people who test positive for COVID-19."
That includes asking for cell phone numbers and email addresses so that individuals who have tested positive for the virus, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, can receive an automatic message that provides follow-up resources and supports.
There's also the SlowCOVIDNC app, which allows for auto notification of close contacts for those also using the app.
"People receiving a text or email are directed to a secure website that provides additional information about how to protect themselves and their loved ones, how to get support if needed to safely isolate, and how to contact someone immediately for additional information," DHHS said.
"Contact tracing is fully voluntary, but we strongly encourage people to participate in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19."
COVID variants
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Friday the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appears to "provide significant protection" against the new COVID-19 variants, one of which has surfaced in Guilford County.
However, Priest cautioned that "the arrival of a more contagious virus is concerning to us and leaves open the possibility of further peaks in cases and hospitalizations when we get into the spring."
He said it is possible these new variants may show up locally just from the natural mutation processes of viruses.
"Our current testing will detect these variants as COVID, but will not tell us that they are variants," Priest said.
As a result, Priest said individual patients likely won't be told initially if they have been infected with one of the variants.
"From a public-health standpoint, I assume the state would contact those patients once they discover that," through a select amount of sampling, Priest said. "Many patients are recovered before the variant is found."
