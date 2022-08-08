 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DME Racing plans to build plant in Mocksville, leave Winston-Salem

  • 0
jwbikers_standalone

Dimey Eddinger, the owner of DME. Racing begins a time trial on Saturday, September 28, 2013, during the Biker Bash at the Farmington Dragway in Farmington. 

 Andrew Dye/Journal

DME Racing, a motorsports parts manufacturer, announced plans Friday to move its operations from Winston-Salem to Mocksville between mid-2023 and early 2024.

The company currently is located in a 6,000-square-foot building at 2260 Old Salisbury Road.

According to a blog posting on the Davie County Economic Development Commission’s website, DME officials said they are landlocked at the current location and restricted by zoning.

The company has purchased 13 acres at the corner of Bethel Church and Milling Road, where it plans to to build a 15,000 square-foot facility that will include manufacturing and a showroom.

The company has 13 employees. It makes and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide, although it also manufactures certain car parts and straightens wheels for automotive dealerships.

People are also reading…

Business partners Dimey Eddinger and Andy Sawyer have plans to expand the product and service offerings once operational in the Mocksville facility.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert