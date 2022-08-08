DME Racing plans to build plant in Mocksville, leave Winston-Salem

DME Racing, a motorsports parts manufacturer, announced plans Friday to move its operations from Winston-Salem to Mocksville between mid-2023 and early 2024.

The company currently is located in a 6,000-square-foot building at 2260 Old Salisbury Road.

According to a blog posting on the Davie County Economic Development Commission’s website, DME officials said they are landlocked at the current location and restricted by zoning.

The company has purchased 13 acres at the corner of Bethel Church and Milling Road, where it plans to to build a 15,000 square-foot facility that will include manufacturing and a showroom.

The company has 13 employees. It makes and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide, although it also manufactures certain car parts and straightens wheels for automotive dealerships.

Business partners Dimey Eddinger and Andy Sawyer have plans to expand the product and service offerings once operational in the Mocksville facility.