DMV offices resume regular road tests for drivers; Senate clears bill focused on driver's education road tests

A ripple effect of improving COVID-19 metrics is the resumption this week of regular road tests by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles at 102 locations statewide.
The division has ended the contactless road-test (CRT) program that had been required for individuals ages 15 to 17 who are seeking a Level 3 full provisional license.
Meanwhile, a Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 69 cleared the House by a 114-0 vote Thursday.
However, the bill's fate is uncertain given that the Senate removed language in the House version that would allow DMV to hire third-party contractors to provide driver’s education road tests for those ages 16 and 17 years old.
The CRT program was in response to the DMV halting all road tests in March 2020 related to the pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 156 on April 27, which allows the DMW to waive the road test requirement until Sept. 30, or 30 days after the governor ends the COVID-19 statewide emergency, whichever comes first.
Regular road tests have resumed for a select group of adult drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.
However, the road test requirement remains waived for most drivers over age 18 with proof they have had adequate training and a good driving record.
“All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment, but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRT were conducted,” the division said in a statement.
NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott told the News & Observer of Raleigh that “we are aware of more than 5,000 that have appointments or who were waiting for spots to open.”
Those 15-to 17-year-olds who have had their Level 2 limited license for at least six months can schedule an appointment at skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.
The division said other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment should select “driver license — first time” for their appointment process.
Continuing COVID-19 social distancing restrictions require all drivers involved in a CRT test to wear a mask, as will the examiner. All CRT drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.
The contactless tests, which involved the examiner watching the driver perform a series of maneuvers in large parking lots, were offered at only 28 driver’s license offices across the state.
Senate Bill 69
The primary element in the latest version of Senate Bill 69 allows individuals pursuing a Level 2 limited provisional license to need to hold a limited learner’s permit for just six months rather than 12 months.
Senate Bill 69 passed the Senate by a 43-6 vote on March 22 with the third-party contractor language.
The third edition of SB69 took out several proposed changes that would have shortened from six to three months how long a driver’s license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Among the three primary sponsors is Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin. The bill would become effective immediately if signed into law by Cooper. The changes approved by House Transportation have a Dec. 31 sunset.
The Senate version of SB69 would require third-party contractors to receive DMV certification that its training complies with DMV criteria for conducting a road test.
The contractor would be able to charge a DMV-approved fee for conducting a road test. That fee would be subtracted from the overall fee for obtaining a license.
In both the version passed by the Senate and amended by House Transportation, prospective driver’s license applicants still would be required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license.
Those drivers still could do no more than 10 hours of driving in a week and still be required to do at least 10 hours of nighttime driving.
