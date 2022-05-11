Domestic sales keep Krispy Kreme on profitable quarterly trend

Krispy Kreme Inc. provided Wednesday another sign of quarterly profitability for its second run as a publicly traded company.

The Charlotte-based doughnut manufacturer returned to publicly traded status on July 1 after being bought in 2016 for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private.

First-quarter net income was $4 million, compared with $4.3 million in the fourth quarter, a $5.7 million loss for the third quarter, $15 million loss in the second quarter and $3.06 million loss a year ago.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted net income of $13.63 million, compared with $14.9 million a year ago.

Revenue jumped 15.8% to $373.5 million.

U.S. and Canada sales jumped 13.8% year over year to $253.1 million, while international sales grew by 31.1% to $87.2 million. The category titled market development fell 1.9% to $32.2 million.

In September, Krispy Kreme raised its prices by what it termed “low single digits” for the second time in fiscal 2021, in part to help offset higher employee wages.

The company had 2 cents in diluted earnings, compared with 1 cent in the fourth quarter, a loss of 4 cents in the third quarter, a loss of 13 cents in the second quarter and a loss of 3 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.

The average earnings projection was 7 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.

Mike Tattersfield, the company's president and chief executive, said in a statement that the first-quarter profit "continues to demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel model and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts in a capital efficient manner."

Tattersfield also touted Krispy Kreme's global Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day promotions and the consumer appeal of limited time offerings, such as our Twix and Rolo doughnuts.

"They resonated strongly with consumers, highlighting the opportunities for premiumization and the gifting and sharing power of the brand," he said.

Expanding retail reach

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.

The company had 11,027 U.S. and international “points of access” as of April 3, up from 10,427 in the fourth quarter, 9,575 in the third quarter and 9,118 a year ago.

The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,941 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of April 3, along with 244 hot-now doughnut shops, 217 Insomnia cookie shops and 67 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.

It did not add to the two food cart/food trucks introduced during the fourth quarter. Those are planned to be located in airports, train stations and other transportation venues.

Internationally, the mix is 2,794 delivered fresh daily outlets, 376 fresh shops, 32 hot-now shops and one food cart/food truck.

“Our performance will continue to be driven by the expansion of our omni-channel model, as we significantly expand our points of access and continue our transformation to the more profitable and capital efficient hub and spoke model in the U.S. and Canada," Tattersfield said.

"In addition to Switzerland and Chile, we are excited to announce plans to open in Jordan and Costa Rica this year with several other new countries in the pipeline as we work to expand our global footprint.”

Fiscal 2022 guidance

Krispy Kreme reaffirmed Wednesday its initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance, where it projects net revenue in a range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. That would represent an 11% to 13% increase over fiscal 2021.

It also maintained projections of adjusted net income in a range of $65 million to $69 million, and adjusted earnings in a range of 38 to 41 cents.

The company spent $29.5 million on capital investments during the first quarter, primarily on expanding its retail presence.

"We continue to be well-positioned to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2022 despite macro-challenges," Tattersfield said.

Hale Stewart, a contributing analyst with Seeking Alpha, has said that Krispy Kreme “is a growth and timing story ... and in fast-growth mode.”

“Its revenues are growing at a solid clip. So far, the company is managing the financial aspect of that growth well.

“After going public, the company’s stock consolidated,” Stewart said. “But momentum is rising, meaning it’s a good time to take a position.”

