Donut World has sold a Greensboro property to a Davidson group for $475,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 0.35-acre commercial property is at 2513 W. Gate City Blvd.
The buyer is Gate City One.
The restaurant chain has locations at 2509 Battleground Ave. and 5561 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Richard Craver
