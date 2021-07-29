Doosan Bobcat breaks ground on $70M Statesville plant expansion

Doosan Bobcat North America held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing plant.

The company announced May 4 its plans to add 250 full-time jobs over five years, including 45 in the first year, at the facility at 1293 Glenway Drive. The expansion will feature 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 80,000 square feet of warehouse space.

It currently has 400 full-time employees at the facility. The hiring plan includes production, manufacturing engineering and operations positions.

The company projects the expansion being completed in May 2022. The expanded plant will be the company’s largest worldwide at nearly 1.2 million square feet.

The expansion targets growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products, including its portable power equipment and Bobcat grounds maintenance and landscaping industry products.

The company has been made eligible for up to $3.8 million in performance-based incentives from the city of Statesville and Iredell County.

