Doosan Bobcat confirms Statesville expansion plans

Doosan Bobcat North America confirmed plans Monday for a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing plant.

It plans to add 250 full-time jobs over five years, along with 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 80,000 square feet of warehouse space. It currently has 400 full-time employees at the facility.

The hiring plan includes production, manufacturing engineering and operations positions.

The expanded plant will be the company’s largest worldwide. Construction is expected to begin in July and be completed by May 2022. The announcement comes on the heels of an $11 million facility upgrade that was completed in January.

The expansion targets growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products, including its portable power equipment and Bobcat grounds maintenance and landscaping industry products.

The company has been made eligible for up to $3.8 million in performance-based incentives from the city of Statesville and Iredell County.

