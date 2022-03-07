Down payment amount remains steady in Winston-Salem metro housing market

Winston-Salem area homeowners attempting to purchase the median-price single-family home or condo needed at least a $15,000 down payment during the fourth quarter, according to an Attom Data Solutions analysis.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The median down payment was $14,900 in the third quarter.
There were 1,868 single-family homes and condos bought during the quarter in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The median sale price was $230,000, while the median loan amount was $204,232.
A median down payment of $15,000 covered 6.5% of the sale price.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had 2,023 single-family homes and condos sold in the quarter.
The median sale price was $230,000, while the median loan amount was $202,020. The median down payment was $12,500, which covered 5.4% of the sale price.
For the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, there were 8,825 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $355,000, while the median loan amount was $297,000. The median down payment was $31,500, which covered 8.9% of the sale price.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, there were 1,435 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $400,000, while the median loan amount was $322,500. The median down payment was $57,000, which covered 14.3% of the sale price.
For the Raleigh-Cary metro area, there were 3,779 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $425,000, while the median loan amount was $349,150. The median down payment was $59,000, which covered 11.9% of the sale price.
“The receding volume of business for the residential mortgage industry is now showing up across all major categories of loans and appears to be more than just a temporary slide," said Todd Teta, chief product officer for Attom.
"The ebbing wave of refinance loan that started in early 2021 has fully spread to home-purchase and home-equity lending."
Teta said total lending levels are still up over normal amounts over the past decade, and the drop-off in purchase loans "seems to flow from a lack of housing supply rather than the housing market boom ending."
"But declining business for lenders remains a key point to watch in assessing the state of the market, especially with interest rates likely to climb this year.”
