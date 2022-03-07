Down payment amount remains steady in Winston-Salem metro housing market

For the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, there were 1,435 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $400,000, while the median loan amount was $322,500. The median down payment was $57,000, which covered 14.3% of the sale price.

For the Raleigh-Cary metro area, there were 3,779 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $425,000, while the median loan amount was $349,150. The median down payment was $59,000, which covered 11.9% of the sale price.

“The receding volume of business for the residential mortgage industry is now showing up across all major categories of loans and appears to be more than just a temporary slide," said Todd Teta, chief product officer for Attom.

"The ebbing wave of refinance loan that started in early 2021 has fully spread to home-purchase and home-equity lending."

Teta said total lending levels are still up over normal amounts over the past decade, and the drop-off in purchase loans "seems to flow from a lack of housing supply rather than the housing market boom ending."

"But declining business for lenders remains a key point to watch in assessing the state of the market, especially with interest rates likely to climb this year.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.