Downtown apartments sell for $18.9 million in Winston-Salem. It's the latest in an apartment complex buying spree.

The Gallery Lofts apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in less than seven years — the latest of 59 local transactions in a four-year buying spree.

The buyer is TBR/Small Gallery Lofts Owner LLC, an affiliate of Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential LLC.

The company paid $18.86 million for the 82-unit complex at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter.

A separate TriBridge affiliate paid $438,500 for two small adjacent lots at 102 E. Seventh St. and 582 N. Chestnut St. The sale of the properties closed Wednesday, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.

According to TriBridge's website, it appears to be the company's first multifamily investment in the Triad and just the sixth in North Carolina.

TriBridge officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the purchase.

The seller is an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC of Raleigh, which bought the complex in July 2014 for $14.5 million.

Background

The Gallery Lofts building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Features include exposed brick, original hardwood floors and tall ceilings.