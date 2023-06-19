A downtown Greensboro office building has been purchased for $1.64 million by a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.45-acre property at 203 S. Church St. contains a 12,150-square-foot building.
The buyer is Riverfront Partners LLC.
The seller is Kinder Properties I LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
