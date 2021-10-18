 Skip to main content
Downtown Greensboro office condo sold for $600,000
A downtown Greensboro office condominium has been sold for $600,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.69-acre property at 401-D N. Edgeworth St. includes an 11,649-square-foot building.

The buyer is Hemmbs LLC, while the seller is Orion Commercial Properties LLC.

