Downtown High Point building sold for $500,000
Downtown High Point building sold for $500,000

A downtown High Point office building has been sold for $500,000 to a Los Angeles group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.05-acre property at 322 S. Wrenn St. contains a 1,672-square-foot building. The site is in the central market district of the High Point Market.

The buyer is 320 Wrenn LLC, while the seller is Reid Properties Group LLC of Raleigh.

