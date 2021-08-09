Downtown High Point building sold for $500,000

A downtown High Point office building has been sold for $500,000 to a Los Angeles group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.05-acre property at 322 S. Wrenn St. contains a 1,672-square-foot building. The site is in the central market district of the High Point Market.
The buyer is 320 Wrenn LLC, while the seller is Reid Properties Group LLC of Raleigh.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today