Downtown High Point showroom building bought for $8 million

The 0.51-acre property at 135 S. Hamilton St. is in the high-end district of the High Point Market. It contains an 85,964-square-foot building.

The buyer is Gordon High LLC of High Point, which was formed March 3. Jean Tong is listed as its managing member in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. She is president of New Classic Furniture, which has been a tenant in the building.