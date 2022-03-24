 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown High Point showroom building bought for $8 million

A downtown High Point home furnishings showroom building has been sold for $8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.51-acre property at 135 S. Hamilton St. is in the high-end district of the High Point Market. It contains an 85,964-square-foot building.

The buyer is Gordon High LLC of High Point, which was formed March 3. Jean Tong is listed as its managing member in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. She is president of New Classic Furniture, which has been a tenant in the building.

The seller is Baseline Property Investment of West Covina, Calif.

