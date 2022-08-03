Downtown Hilltop House apartment complex sold for $26.5 million

The Hilltop House Apartments complex in downtown Winston-Salem has been bought for the second time in three years, this time for $26.5 million by a Raleigh group.

The buyer is Hilltop WSNC LLC of 500 Devereux St., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The seller is The Bedrin Organization, based in Glen Rock, N.J., which bought the 169-unit complex at 241 S. Cherry St. and 126 Brookstown Ave. in July 2019 for a combined $17.75 million from L.M. "Bud" Baker, the former top executive of Wachovia Corp.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 102 apartment or multi-family complex transactions sold in Forsyth County for a combined $1.11 billion.

The Hilltop complex is in three separate buildings. The first was built in 1962 as a Holiday Inn motel, converted into a Best Western and shifted in 2011 and 2012 into 54 units. The North tower was built in 2012 with 50 units.

The South tower was built in 2014 by HTBT Properties LLC, Baker's development group, at a cost of $5 million using pre-fabricated pod components. It has 65 units that average about 630 square feet. It was the first commercial building in Winston-Salem to use this type of construction.