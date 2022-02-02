Downtown Kernersville condo properties sold for $710,000

A Winston-Salem group has paid $710,000 to buy two tracts containing condominiums in the downtown Kernersville area, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties, identified as the McFactory Condos, are located at 210 and 338 N. Main St. and 325 and 330 N. Main St.
The buyer is Kville Partners LLC of 4200 Cold Springs Road in Winston-Salem. The seller is Coyne Beahm Shouse Development Co. LLC of Greensboro.
