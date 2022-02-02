 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Kernersville condo properties sold for $710,000
0 Comments

Downtown Kernersville condo properties sold for $710,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem group has paid $710,000 to buy two tracts containing condominiums in the downtown Kernersville area, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The properties, identified as the McFactory Condos, are located at 210 and 338 N. Main St. and 325 and 330 N. Main St.

The buyer is Kville Partners LLC of 4200 Cold Springs Road in Winston-Salem. The seller is Coyne Beahm Shouse Development Co. LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert