Downtown Thomasville apartment campus sold for $700,000

The Ingram Street apartment campus in downtown Thomasville has been purchased for $700,000 by a Chapel Hill group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The tract at 303-309 Ingram St. contains seven units.
The buyer is First N.C. Holdings LLC, which shares the same 1289 Fordham Blvd., Suite 128, address in Chapel Hill as ASC Holdings LLC.
The seller is Ingram Street Apartments LLC.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
