 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Thomasville apartment campus sold for $700,000

  • 0

The Ingram Street apartment campus in downtown Thomasville has been purchased for $700,000 by a Chapel Hill group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The tract at 303-309 Ingram St. contains seven units.

The buyer is First N.C. Holdings LLC, which shares the same 1289 Fordham Blvd., Suite 128, address in Chapel Hill as ASC Holdings LLC.

The seller is Ingram Street Apartments LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk's Ukraine 'Peace' Plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert