Downtown Villas apartments campus sold for $1.9 million

The Winston-Salem Downtown Villas apartment campus at 133 N. Spring St. in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.9 million to a Kernersville group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 0.45-acre property has been purchased by BCP-ASA LLC of Kernersville.
The seller is Spear Villas Apartments LLC of Winston-Salem. Spear lists on its website that it is renovating the campus with a spring completion date and leasing available beginning Jan. 1.
Since 2018, at least 712 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $755.09 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Richard Craver
