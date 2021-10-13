Downtown Villas apartments campus sold for $1.9 million

The Winston-Salem Downtown Villas apartment campus at 133 N. Spring St. in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.9 million to a Kernersville group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 0.45-acre property has been purchased by BCP-ASA LLC of Kernersville.

The seller is Spear Villas Apartments LLC of Winston-Salem. Spear lists on its website that it is renovating the campus with a spring completion date and leasing available beginning Jan. 1.

Since 2018, at least 712 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $755.09 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.