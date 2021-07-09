Downtown Winston-Salem multi-family properties sold for $591,000

Two small downtown Winston-Salem multi-family properties have been purchased for a combined $591,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The six-unit property at 2026 N. Cherry St. sold for $378,000, while the property at 2040 N. Cherry St. sold for $213,000.
The buyer of both properties is ComfortTree Properties LLC of Davidson.
The sellers were JCMNC LLC of the 2026 N. Cherry site and MFRNC LLC of the 2040 N. Cherry site. Both companies are from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Richard Craver
