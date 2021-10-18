Downtown Winston-Salem office building sold for $700,000

Two downtown Winston-Salem tracts have been sold for a combined $700,000 to an affiliate of Spear Properties Group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are a 0.97-acre site at 102 S. Cherry St. that contains a 5,000-square-foot residence-turned-office building that was constructed in 1884, and a 0.01-acre lot at 101 S. Marshall St.
The buyer is Spear Cherry St. Holdings LLC, while the seller is Rogers-Starbuck Properties LLC, both of Winston-Salem.
