An affiliate of Trade Street Capital Partners had paid $1.1 million to purchase four downtown Winston-Salem tracts from The Arts Council Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The four tracts at the corner of Holly Avenue and North Spruce Street represent a combined 0.88 acres as a parking lot.

The buyer is Paved Paradise LLC, which shares the same 635 Trade St. address as Trade Street Capital Partners.

The manager of Paved Paradise is listed at Randall Tuttle in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's website. Tuttle is one of the three top executives with Trade Street Capital Partners.