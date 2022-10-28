Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership moves office

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership posted Friday on its Facebook page that it is moving into new operational space at 515 N. Cherry St.
It is moving from 305 W. 4th St.
“Over the next week, we will be unpacking and transitioning into the new space and will have a few days that all of our systems won’t be up and running yet,” according to the post.
“Our facade and signage won’t be complete until February.”
Richard Craver
