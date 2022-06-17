The downtown Winston-Salem restaurant site occupied by Cin Cin Burger Bar has been purchased for $950,000 by a Winston-Salem group, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 1425 W. First St. has been purchased by CyChris LLC, which shares the same 2859 Reynolda Road address as Mama Zoe Michael’s restaurant.

The managing members of CyChris are Zenonos Michael Christakis and Michael Zoe, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is CKLM Holdings LLC, also of Winston-Salem.

