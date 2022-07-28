 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Winston-Salem warehouse site sells for $725,000

A downtown Winston-Salem industrial warehouse building has been sold for $725,000 to a Summerfield group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.61-acre tract at 701 Shallowford St. contains a 6,080-square-foot building.

The buyer is Greentree Real Estate LLC, while the seller is Cove Investment Group LLC of Winston-Salem.

