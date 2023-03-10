The largest apartment complex purchase in Forsyth County history — the $83.5 million purchase of Plant 64 in downtown Winston-Salem — has been made by an Atlanta-based multi-family residential ownership firm.

TBR Plant 64 Owner LLC, an affiliate of TriBridge Residential LLC, completed the purchase of the 243-unit property at 545 Power Plant Circle on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The seller is Innovation Lofts Associates LLC, an affiliate of Pennrose of Philadelphia. The affiliate paid $7.31 million for the undeveloped property in August 2013.

TriBridge officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the transaction.

Although it is TriBridge's second purchase of a downtown Winston-Salem apartment complex in the past two years, Plant 64 is only its fifth apartment complex transaction in North Carolina.

In April 2021, TBR/Small Gallery Lofts Owner LLC paid $18.86 million to purchase Gallery Lofts, an 82-unit complex at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter. At that time, a separate TriBridge affiliate paid $438,500 for two small adjacent lots at 102 E. Seventh St. and 582 N. Chestnut St.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 109 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

No single-property sale has been larger than Plant 64.

The previous most expensive single-property sale came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

The previous largest overall apartment complex deal came in March 2021 when affiliates of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake; and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

In March 2022, a New Jersey investment firm paid a combined $72.53 million to purchase three older Winston-Salem apartment complexes: The Arlington, The Arcadian and The Charleston. The purchases were made separately by three affiliates of Schweb Partners LLC of Jackson Township, N.J.

Downtown details

There are nearly 10,000 downtown residents, according to the 2020 Census.

That’s not much off from the 12,000 projection made in February 2009 by Emil Malizia, chairman of the city and regional planning department at UNC-Chapel Hill.

According to Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, nearly 2,100 downtown residents, or 21%, are ages 20 to 29, along with 1,360 ages 65 and older, or 14%, and 1,339 ages 30 to 39, or 13.8%.

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association reports that as of March 2022, the apartment vacancy rate for downtown was at 5%, or 172 available units out of a total of 3,407.

According to a partnership report, about 55% of those units, or 1,873, have debuted since 2010.

In the planning stage are up to 450 residential units in the Phase II buildout of Innovation Quarter in the section contained by both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

Another 942 units either have been added recently or remain in the construction or planning phase. They include:

* DPJ Residential Inc.’s The Easley complex with 300 units across from Truist Stadium;

* DPJ Residential’s 242-unit project in the Industry Hill area that will be called Arteaux;

* Mayfair Street Partners with 150 units in Merschel Park; and

* Benton Investments with 25 units on the former YMCA property.

Whitaker Park Lofts

The initial developer of Plant 64 was former NFL player Chris Harrison’s C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC before the Pennrose affiliate gained ownership.

In December, another Harrison development in the 163-unit Whitaker Park Lofts project changed ownership.

An affiliate of Frye Properties of Norfolk, Va., Cavalier Winston Development LLC, paid $4.5 million for two tracts at the elbow of Reynolds Boulevard and Indiana Avenue across from Woodland cemetery.

The affiliate purchased the property from WPDA Inc., which has handled the marketing of the 1.7 million square feet of space on the campus that Reynolds American Inc. donated in April 2017.

The main 5.84-acre tract that Cavalier bought contains the three-story leaf buildings at 951 Reynolds Blvd.

The buildings represent a high-profile, $27 million revitalization project launched in October 2019 by C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC. Also purchased was an adjacent 2.48-acre tract likely to be a parking lot.

The redevelopment had been taking place in spurts, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on available labor and building equipment.

Jeff Wermers, Frye’s vice president of construction and company controller, said in December that Cavalier has taken over redevelopment of the project, which he said is about 60% completed. The project is Cavalier and Frye’s first in the Triad.

“We’re doing the completion of (Phase 1). We’re the owners and we’ll manage it once it’s over,” Wermers said.

Growth spurts

Jason Thiel, the partnership’s president, refers to the downtown apartment unit growth in three phases: 1983 to 2004; 2004 to 2009; and 2010 to the present.

“At the turn of the 21st century, downtown Winston-Salem was not recognized as a residential center,” Thiel said. “It had two historic housing neighborhoods: Holly Avenue and West End.

“This window (from 1953 to 2005) of stark decline in housing investment in downtown Winston-Salem by private investors is hard to imagine after the past 20 years” when there have been 34 projects yielding a combined total of 2,527 units.

Between 1983 and 2004, there were 10 downtown projects featuring a residential component, the largest being 86 units with the Tanner’s Park development in 1996.

The first 100-plus unit development came in 2005 with the historic rehabilitation of the Nissen Building into 145 units.

It took until 2014 for another 100-plus unit development with the 243-unit Plant 64 off Fifth Street across from Wake Forest BioTech Place.

Since 2014, 10 of the 14 apartment complexes that have been completed, under construction or proposed containing at least 105 units.

Thiel said the housing boom goes hand-in-hand with downtown gaining more retail, restaurant and services options.

Grubb Properties constructed the 344-unit Link Apartments property in Innovation Quarter next to Wake Forest BioTech Place.

Charlotte-based Grubb also owns Link Apartments Brookstown near Truist Stadium and the 244-unit Link Apartments 4th Street near the 500 West Fifth tower.

Grubb spokeswoman Emily Ethridge said in May that with three Link apartment complexes in Winston-Salem, that’s the most Grubb has in any city.

“We really like Winston-Salem, so we are always looking at it,” Ethridge said.

Driving trends

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

“An apartment complex offers convenience to millennials with resort-like features, such as pools, gyms and other amenities. Most apartments are also in close proximity and walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants, making it even more attractive,” Attom spokeswoman Jennifer von Pohlmann said.

Investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market," said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”