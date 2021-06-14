Downtown's Innovation Quarter would get more medical, residential, retail and green space under new plan unveiled in Winston-Salem

The next stage for downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter was unveiled Monday with plans to convert a 28-acre site into as many as 10 buildings and up to 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use space.

Innovation Quarter officials provided a broad-strokes presentation on how the land on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway will be developed into Phase II of the North District.

Officials did not provide an overall project cost or a proposed completion date. It is the first formal plan for developing the 28 acres since the concept of a downtown research park surfaced in 1995.

The city's bus station once operated on the land. The space also had been considered as a potential stadium site for a Major League Soccer team in 2000-01, a plan that fell apart when MLS chose instead to contract in 2001-02.

The first confirmed project in Phase II will be the Eye Institute that was announced in November 2019 as part of Atrium Health's $2.8 billion commitment to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Health in October.

Another key element is a plan for up to 450 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I.