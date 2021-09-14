Downward sales, adjusted earnings guidance leads to sharp decline in Herbalife share price

A third-quarter revenue warning from Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. spooked investors, sending the share price down as much as 20.4% during trading Tuesday.

The company has its East Coast production facility in Winston-Salem, where it has at least 750 employees.

The manufacturer disclosed after the market closed Monday that it had revised modestly downward its third-quarter and full-year financial guidance.

Herbalife's share price finished down 21.11% Tuesday or by $11.45, to $42.79.

The downward guidance was promoted by what Herbalife forecasts to be "lower-than-expected levels of activity amongst its independent distributors."

Herbalife said it made the disclosure before Tuesday's virtual Investor Day presentation "to ensure investors have the most up-to-date financial information."

"Uncertainty in global markets, fueled by the extended period of the pandemic, has brought about unique challenges in predicting behavior in the channel,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chief executive, said in a statement.

It represents the fourth updating of fiscal 2021 guidance. Herbalife raised its sales and earnings guidance in each of the three previous updates.