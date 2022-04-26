 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drop in fee income sends down Surrey Bancorp's first-quarter profit

  • 0

A sharp decline in fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 25.2% decline in first-quarter net income to $1.49 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Tuesday.

The Mount Airy bank reported diluted earnings were down 12 cents year over year to 36 cents.

Surrey had a $663,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the first quarter, compared with a $71,000 a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 3.5% to $3.27 million. Fee income dropped 73.6% to $375,000. The decrease came mainly from the loss of revenue related to the sale of insurance subsidiary SB&T Insurance in the first quarter of 2021.

Total assets were at $494 million on March 31.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

North Carolina continued to make slow progress in a national innovation ranking, climbing from 21st in 2019 to 20th in 2021 as rated by the 2021 Tracking Innovation report. In recent years, the report has been issued every other year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert