Drop in fee income sends down Surrey Bancorp's first-quarter profit

A sharp decline in fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 25.2% decline in first-quarter net income to $1.49 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Tuesday.
The Mount Airy bank reported diluted earnings were down 12 cents year over year to 36 cents.
Surrey had a $663,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the first quarter, compared with a $71,000 a year ago.
Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 3.5% to $3.27 million. Fee income dropped 73.6% to $375,000. The decrease came mainly from the loss of revenue related to the sale of insurance subsidiary SB&T Insurance in the first quarter of 2021.
Total assets were at $494 million on March 31.
