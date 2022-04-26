Drop in fee income sends down Surrey Bancorp's first-quarter profit

A sharp decline in fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 25.2% decline in first-quarter net income to $1.49 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Tuesday.

The Mount Airy bank reported diluted earnings were down 12 cents year over year to 36 cents.

Surrey had a $663,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the first quarter, compared with a $71,000 a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 3.5% to $3.27 million. Fee income dropped 73.6% to $375,000. The decrease came mainly from the loss of revenue related to the sale of insurance subsidiary SB&T Insurance in the first quarter of 2021.

Total assets were at $494 million on March 31.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.