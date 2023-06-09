The Duke Energy Foundation said Thursday it is providing $250,000 in grant funds to the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

The funds will be used “to spur new jobs and investment in North Carolina communities,” the foundation said.

Grant funds will be used to support the partnership’s efforts to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all North Carolinians through collaboration with state, regional, local and private-sector partners.

Examples are: new business recruitment; existing employer support; international trade and export assistance; small business startup counseling; and tourism promotion.