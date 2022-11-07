Duke Energy names new state president for NC

Duke Energy said Monday it has named Kendal Bowman as its next state president for North Carolina, effective Jan. 1.

Bowman, 50, will succeed Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years with the utility, including as state president of N.C. since November 2018.

Bowman currently serves as the utility’s vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina, Bowman manages the company's presence in all regulatory matters before the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

As state president of N.C., Bowman would be responsible for its operations that include 3.7 million electric retail customers and 786,000 natural gas customers. She also will be in charge of the performance of Duke Energy's regulated utilities in North Carolina, along with leading state and local regulatory and government relations, and community affairs.