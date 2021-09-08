 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke, UNC Chapel Hill join Rocket Mortgage promotion
0 Comments

Duke, UNC Chapel Hill join Rocket Mortgage promotion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rocket Mortgage branding campaign involving college athletic programs now includes Duke and UNC Chapel Hill among the 25 participants.

Other Atlantic Coast Conference participants are Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

The promotion features Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Grambling State, Howard, Jackson State and Southern.

Rocket Mortgage-branded signage will appear at these colleges' home stadiums, arenas and campuses.

The group of schools represents perennial contenders in some of the most competitive sports across the Power 5 conferences. There are 83 national football titles and 23 NCAA men’s basketball tournament championships among the participants.

These college relationships were formed through the schools' respective athletics multimedia rights-holders, including Learfield and PlayFly Sports.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News