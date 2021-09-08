Duke, UNC Chapel Hill join Rocket Mortgage promotion

The Rocket Mortgage branding campaign involving college athletic programs now includes Duke and UNC Chapel Hill among the 25 participants.

Other Atlantic Coast Conference participants are Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

The promotion features Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Grambling State, Howard, Jackson State and Southern.

Rocket Mortgage-branded signage will appear at these colleges' home stadiums, arenas and campuses.

The group of schools represents perennial contenders in some of the most competitive sports across the Power 5 conferences. There are 83 national football titles and 23 NCAA men’s basketball tournament championships among the participants.

These college relationships were formed through the schools' respective athletics multimedia rights-holders, including Learfield and PlayFly Sports.

