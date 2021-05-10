Dunbeck named as top High Point economic official

High Point city officials have promoted Sandy Dunbeck to director of the city’s Economic Development Corp.

Dunbeck had served in an interim director role since Jan. 1. She has been an employee for more than 14 years. The High Point Enterprise reported her annual salary will be $130,180 in her new role.

Dunbeck also has served in economic development roles in Greensboro and Rockingham County.

Loren Hill, the previous EDC president, announced in August his plans to retire on Jan. 1 after nearly 20 years in the role. In February, Hill became regional economic development director for the Carolina Core initiative.

