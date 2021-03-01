 Skip to main content
Dunkin’ Donuts site in Clemmons sold for $748,000
The Dunkin’ Donuts property in Clemmons has been sold for $748,000 to a realty trust based in Florida, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 0.48-acre property at 2385 Lewisville-Clemmons Road is the Papou Varnavas Laurie Realty Irrevocable Trust of Tarpon Springs, Fla.

The seller is Kazakos Brothers Clemmons LLC.

