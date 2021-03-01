Dunkin’ Donuts site in Clemmons sold for $748,000

The Dunkin’ Donuts property in Clemmons has been sold for $748,000 to a realty trust based in Florida, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 0.48-acre property at 2385 Lewisville-Clemmons Road is the Papou Varnavas Laurie Realty Irrevocable Trust of Tarpon Springs, Fla.
The seller is Kazakos Brothers Clemmons LLC.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today