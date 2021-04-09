Dynamic Quest buys Alabama IT company

Dynamic Quest, a Greensboro-based managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, said Friday it has completed its acquisition of IT 4 the Planet.

The Birmingham, Ala.-based managed service provider is also known as Integrated Solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

Integrated Solutions offers managed information technology, disaster recovery and cybersecurity services to businesses and enterprises across medical providers and a wide variety of other verticals.

The transaction will expand Dynamic Quest's presence into Alabama and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the Integrated Solutions customer base.

Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made seven acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.

Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Winston-Salem, Cary, Atlanta and Clark, Philippines.

