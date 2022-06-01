Dynamic Quest continues acquisition spree

Dynamic Quest, based in Greensboro, said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of the Hargray's Managed IT Services division. Terms were not disclosed.

Dynamic Quest is a managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses.

Hargray Managed IT offers the following managed network services: hardware-as-a-service; cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery; and managed security services. Its customer base is small- to medium-sized business, primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.

Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made at least eight acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.

Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Raleigh, Atlanta, Macon, Ga., Savannah, Ga., Valdosta, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Birmingham, Ala., and Clark, Philippines. It recently exited a Winston-Salem satellite office.

