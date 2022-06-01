 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dynamic Quest continues acquisition spree

  • 0
handshake of businessmen

Stock photo

 Kritchanut

Dynamic Quest, based in Greensboro, said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of the Hargray's Managed IT Services division. Terms were not disclosed.

Dynamic Quest is a managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses.

Hargray Managed IT offers the following managed network services: hardware-as-a-service; cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery; and managed security services. Its customer base is small- to medium-sized business, primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.

Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made at least eight acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.

Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Raleigh, Atlanta, Macon, Ga., Savannah, Ga., Valdosta, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Birmingham, Ala., and Clark, Philippines. It recently exited a Winston-Salem satellite office.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert