 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dynamic Quest continues IT acquisition spree
0 comments

Dynamic Quest continues IT acquisition spree

{{featured_button_text}}

Dynamic Quest, a Greensboro-based managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, said it has completed its acquisition of BoxMeta.

Terms were not disclosed. BoxMeta is based in Jacksonville, Fla.

Founded in 2001, BoxMeta offers managed information technology, disaster recovery and hosting services to businesses and enterprises. BoxMeta employees will join Dynamic Quest.

Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made six acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.

Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Winston-Salem, Cary, Atlanta and Clark, Philippines.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News