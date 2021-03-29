Dynamic Quest continues IT acquisition spree

Dynamic Quest, a Greensboro-based managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, said it has completed its acquisition of BoxMeta.
Terms were not disclosed. BoxMeta is based in Jacksonville, Fla.
Founded in 2001, BoxMeta offers managed information technology, disaster recovery and hosting services to businesses and enterprises. BoxMeta employees will join Dynamic Quest.
Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made six acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.
Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Winston-Salem, Cary, Atlanta and Clark, Philippines.
Richard Craver
