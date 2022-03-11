Eastgate apartment complex sold for $4.47 million

A Gastonia group has paid $4.47 million to purchase the Eastgate apartment complex in Winston-Salem. according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 6.63-acre property is at 2901 New Walkertown Road near U.S. 311.

The property contains seven apartment buildings with a combined 60,969 square feet of space.

The buyer is Eastgate Apartments LLC, while the seller is Flamengos Investments.

It is the second Forsyth property sale for Flamengos in the past week.

Forsyth County has paid $725,000 to purchase the former Piedmont Advantage Credit Union facility near Smith Reynolds Airport. The 1.31-acre property at 3810 Liberty St. contains a 17,532-square-foot building.

