Eastway apartment campus sold for $2.1 million to N.Y. group

A New York group has paid $2.1 million to purchase the Eastway apartment campus in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 40-unit campus is located at 803-811 Utah Road in the southeast part of the city.

The buyer is Bowery Living LLC, while the seller is Sefrash LLC of Winston-Salem.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 106 apartment or multi-family complex transactions sold in Forsyth County — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined $1.17 billion.

