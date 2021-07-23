 Skip to main content
EchoPark auto delivery center opens in Greensboro
Sonic Automotive Inc. said Friday that it has opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center serving the Triad at 3604 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

The center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The store can be reached at (336) 815-4032 or online at www.echopark.com/dealerships/greensboro.

The EchoPark network typically has an inventory of more than 10,000 pre-owned vehicles that are 1-4 years old and under original factory warranty, and with clean CarFax reports.

Consumers can complete a purchase online and schedule a pickup time at the Greensboro center.

