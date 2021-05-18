 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ecommerce supply company expanding in Duplin
0 comments

Ecommerce supply company expanding in Duplin

{{featured_button_text}}

EGourmet Solutions Inc., an online temperature-controlled logistics and supply-chain company, said Tuesday it will add 40 new jobs in Duplin County.

The company pledges to spend $500,000 on capital investments to expand and upgrade its distribution center in Wallace.

With three U.S. locations, eGourmet is a national provider of e-commerce fulfillment services for frozen and refrigerated foods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

The company said it is adding freezer and refrigeration space with the investment.

The average annual salary for the new warehouse positions is $36,000. By comparison, the average annual salary in Duplin is $35,585.

The company has been made eligible for up to $120,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News