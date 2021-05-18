Ecommerce supply company expanding in Duplin

EGourmet Solutions Inc., an online temperature-controlled logistics and supply-chain company, said Tuesday it will add 40 new jobs in Duplin County.

The company pledges to spend $500,000 on capital investments to expand and upgrade its distribution center in Wallace.

With three U.S. locations, eGourmet is a national provider of e-commerce fulfillment services for frozen and refrigerated foods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

The company said it is adding freezer and refrigeration space with the investment.

The average annual salary for the new warehouse positions is $36,000. By comparison, the average annual salary in Duplin is $35,585.

The company has been made eligible for up to $120,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.