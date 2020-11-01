Economic crystal ball remains foggy as business try to navigate pandemic

"Despite concerns about the election and the on-going pandemic, small business owners are still optimistic for the future. Two-thirds of respondents are optimistic for our economic outlook in two-to-three years."

Adam Satterfield, chief financial officer for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., told analysts last week that business is picking up for the trucking company because "the consumer continues to consume."

The Thomasville company reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue was up 0.9% year over year to $1.06 billion, while the company had $201.9 million in net income, compared with $147.8 million in the second quarter and $164.1 million a year ago.

"I think that people are spending money in different ways," Satterfield said. "(When) you get down to it, that's still 70% to 80% of the overall economy."

Satterfield said Old Dominion is benefiting from "some obvious changes in the retail landscape related to the pandemic, and probably have seen e-commerce growth probably pulled forward a couple of years at least in terms of the change in terms of total retail sales."

"That's certainly not an overnight kind of phenomenon, and you don't build fulfillment centers overnight, but that's something that's certainly continuing to change, and we think we can benefit from."