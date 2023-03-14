Four state economic or financial advocacy groups have combined to establish an online tool designed to help North Carolina small businesses more easily connect with sources of capital.

Capital Opportunities — capitalopportunitiesnc.org. — offers a financial institution search feature that allows a business owner to input information on their business.

They can search for the specific work they are looking to fund, geographic details and preferences, and receive a listing of financial institutions that can meet those needs, as well as a specific person they can contact at those institutions.

“North Carolina banks are looking for opportunities to support small businesses,” said Peter Gwaltney, president and chief executive officer of N.C. Bankers Association. “Our focus in developing the Capital Opportunities website has been to make it easy for small businesses to identify the banks in their area that are a fit for their unique needs.”

The other participating groups are the N.C. Chamber, N.C. Rural Center and N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center.