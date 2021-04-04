Economic tiers bill gets another chance during 2021 session

A state Senate bill has been reintroduced that would increase from three to five the number of economic tiers in North Carolina.

Senate Bill 491 would create the following tiers: the top-20 counties; counties 21 to 40; 41 to 60; 61 to 80; and 81 to 100.

State law requires Commerce officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 counties.

The current system ranks the 20 most prosperous counties as Tier 3, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 40 most distressed as Tier 1.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are currently ranked as Tier 2 counties. Watauga County is the lone Tier 3 in the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C.

It's unclear how much support the shift has in the General Assembly.

The same economic-tier language was filed during the 2019 session as Senate Bill 597. It was not addressed at the committee level.

Tier designations determine eligibility for Commerce Department grant programs.