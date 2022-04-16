Economist says post-pandemic lifestyle to capitalize on remote work, telehealth and less commuting

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger amid surges and sharp declines, some semblances of a new socioeconomic normal are surfacing, according to N.C. State University economics professor Michael Walden.

Remote work, telehealth, distance learning and drone delivery are just some of the concepts “that came to life during the pandemic,” Walden said.

“If they take hold — as many futurists think they already have — a new kind of lifestyle could be created.

“While it won’t be the style suited for everyone, it could be a lifestyle that improves many families’ finances, time management and enjoyment of life,” Walden said.

Walden’s confidence in such a transition led him to write a recently published book: “Re-Launch: Renewing Families and Reviving the American Dream in the New Independent Lifestyle of the Post-Pandemic Economy.”

It’s available at Amazon and other retail outlets on Kindle and in paperback.

Walden took time recently to discuss what influenced his writing, what he determined and how sustainable these changes can be. An edited version follows:

Q: What do you mean by the “New Independent Lifestyle?”

Answer: Before answering, I need to describe the lifestyle that has evolved in the 21st century.

The 21st century has been a time of tremendous growth for metropolitan areas. Expanding industries like tech, finance and health care have primarily located in metro regions to be close to colleges, universities and a higher-educated workforce.

At the same time, many small towns and rural areas have declined as the manufacturing firms they relied on couldn’t compete with lower-cost foreign producers.

The growth in metro areas has come with two costs.

One is housing. As more people and businesses have moved to urban regions, competition for limited real estate has caused home prices and rents to soar.

Indeed, housing costs have outpaced family income in the past two decades by a factor of 2 to 1.

The second cost is commuting. Limited availability and higher costs of real estate have caused many families to locate in the outer parts of the metropolitan area, often much farther from their work locations.

The result is longer and more costly work commutes.

Housing is taking more of their money and commuting is using more of their time. This situation is particularly challenging for families with children, where both money and time are often tight.

Parents with pre-school children could substitute some of their new-found time for paid child care, thereby reducing another major expenditure.

Q: It appears that you believe the changes described in your book are representative of a permanent shift in work-life dynamic among employees.

How much of this was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or did the pandemic just accelerate what was happening already?

Answer: These shifts were occurring, but the pandemic accelerated them.

For example, pre-pandemic less than 10% of people worked remotely; it looks like post-pandemic, it will settle somewhere between 20% and 30%.

Q: What are the potential negatives, and how can employers and employees overcome those challenges?

Answer: The “New Independent Lifestyle” I describe is not for every work or every business.

For businesses that rely on close collaboration between workers, having all individuals working in the same location is important. Managers also have less control over remote workers.

Yet futurists say with the development of advanced robots, some workers in construction and the crafts could work by remotely controlling robots.

Technological solutions may be found for these disadvantages of remote work, but still it will take a long while — if ever — for remote work to be the dominate work style.

Q: What about access to medical care, shopping and education for remote-living households?

Answer: This is where innovations like tele-medicine, drone delivery of packages and distance education come in.

Each will be further improved in coming years and allow those — who want to — take advantage of the “New Independent Lifestyle.”

Q: You say higher housing costs and lack of availability in urban areas are major factors in the shift.

Is that a way that Winston-Salem and the Triad can keep and attract new residents who might ordinarily have worked in Charlotte, Triangle, Atlanta, etc., because cost of living is lower and less congested?

Answer: Workers are already “voting with their feet” by choosing less-expensive cities and metro areas to live.

But even in North Carolina, the advantage of living in a small town or rural region is significant, with housing costs being half the cost in the major metro regions.

Remote work and the “New Independent Lifestyle” will provide an option for individuals who want to work for a big company in urban North Carolina, but who don’t want to pay the high prices.

Also, as more people work for metro companies, but work and live remotely, pressure on housing prices and congestion in metro regions will see some relief, thereby benefiting those who stay with the urban lifestyle.

Q: The pandemic has certainly produced, if not exasperated, household social stress challenges — such as both working adults at home while their children were studying remotely as well.

Do you think this model is sustainable for households where being on top of each other proved an irritation as much as money saver from spending less on commuting?

Answer: Presumably adult partners and children want to live and grow together, but it’s understandable all of them need breaks.

This is where the architecture of the remote living structure will be important. There will be separate spaces devoted to the workers, to children’s education and to hobbies.

Of course, those who live the “New Independent Lifestyle” can still get out and interact with other people.

For small towns in rural regions, these social interactions could lead to an economic revival.

Q: Of this “New Independent Lifestyle,” which do you anticipate being the linchpin that tips the scale for working from home permanently?

Answer: There will be both a “push” linchpin and a “pull” linchpin.

The “push” is the increasing cost of living in metropolitan areas, mainly related to housing, traffic and the need for a vehicle for each worker.

As these costs continue to rise, the attraction of the “New Independent Lifestyle” increases.

The “pull” is the ultimate availability of reliable high-speed internet in small town and rural regions.

As high speed internet becomes universally available — as it will with conventional methods as well as from low-orbiting satellites being developed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — the attraction of the lifestyle that can be obtained in the calmer, less hectic and lower-cost small town and rural area will become more attractive.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.