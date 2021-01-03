Economists say COVID-19 vaccine holds key to unlocking 2021 rebound

After a somber and unpredictable 2020, there appears to be one certainty about 2021.
As goes the COVID-19 vaccines, so goes the local, state and national economies, according to analysts, economists and business executives.
"How rapidly the economy will recover assumes widespread vaccine use by mid-2021," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Even by year’s end, we won’t be completely recovered from COVID-19."
National and state health officials say they are hopeful that some vaccine version will be available to the general population during the spring, potentially as early as late March.
At that point, health officials say the challenge will be getting enough individuals locally and across the country to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity status.
That task will be daunting initially, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated.
"I predict total economic activity (gross domestic product) will be back to pre-pandemic levels (of 2.33% in 2019) by the end of 2021," Walden said. "This assumes the virus will be well under control — indeed, banished — by then.
"If not, then the full recovery will come later."
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said North Carolina "should see very good economic and job growth in 2021, but that depends on an efficient rollout of the vaccines and caseloads falling through the spring, summer and fall."
"If the pandemic fails to recede, the North Carolina economy is likely to stagnate in 2021, and could even experience an outright contraction."
Faucher said additional federal stimulus funding in 2021 "could also support increased pandemic-related spending in North Carolina (both from the state and municipalities) and help prevent budget shortfalls that would require tax increases and/or spending and job cuts."
Quick recovery?
Kelly King, chairman and chief executive of Truist Financial Corp., has said throughout the pandemic that the U.S. economy could have a quick recovery once a vaccine is readily available.
"It's important to look back at previous corrections that we've had," King told analysts in October. He recalled the commercial real-estate bubble for the 1991-93 recession; the technology bubble for the 2001-03 recession; and the residential real-estate bubble for the 2008-10 recession.
"This one didn't have a bubble," King said. "This was a very strong 10-year economy, 3.5% unemployment rate. We just shut it down, appropriately so for medical reasons, but we shut it down.
"If this pandemic doesn't go on too much longer, there's a chance that we can get a snap back in the economy that most people would not expect, because it wasn't structurally in trouble to start with.
"Now, if it stays on a long time, then all bets are off," King said. "We are somewhat optimistic, although cautious, as we think about the economy going forward."
Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf told analysts in December that "there's no doubt that (setting) targets beyond the shorter term in this uncertain environment are extremely difficult."
"None of us really know exactly how the economy is going to play out over the shorter term.
"We're extremely bullish about what it looks like over the longer term, but we don't know what the timing is."
Scharf said that having COVID-19 vaccines available should provide clarity toward how the economy will perform in 2021.
"That is going to dictate when we feel comfortable," Scharf said.
Shifting job market
Walden said he doesn't project the state's unemployment rate will drop much below the 6.2% level in November.
"A little more than half of the jobs lost from the COVID-19 recession have been recovered. This is the good news," Walden said.
"Yet, in looking ahead to 2021’s job market, there are several worries. One is the jobs that have come back have not all been the ones that were lost."
As a result, Walden said that businesses "are re-vamping their hiring and shifting away from tasks requiring in-person contact."
"This means many jobless people today will need to take different jobs with different skill needs.
"Some companies will provide on-the-job training, but others will require formal training, such as at community colleges."
Walden expressed concern that as the job market changes in 2021, income inequality in North Carolina will widen.
"One of the reasons is the replacement of many modestly-paid jobs by machines and technology," Walden said. "The pandemic will accelerate this trend."
Walden projects that North Carolina's manufacturing prowess in textiles and pharmaceutical will bode well in the 2021 recovery.
"Another need made obvious by the pandemic is to increase the nation’s self-sufficiency in medical supplies, from gowns to masks to ventilators to medicines," Walden said.
"North Carolina is a natural for this production."
Political role
The timing of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines will have a political component as well, said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for Libertarian think-tank John Locke Foundation.
Widespread vaccination could lead Gov. Roy Cooper to relax socioeconomic pandemic restrictions by mid-year.
That could produce a resumption of social activities, such as additional indoor capacity at restaurants and bars, more attendance at entertainment and sports venues, and a return to the office for businesses that haven't committed to a work-from-home format.
"An economy cannot survive with government stopping significant numbers of people from doing their jobs and placing severe limits on others," Kokai said.
"Stimulus checks and extended unemployment offer temporary help. Business owners, entrepreneurs and workers need to have some degree of certainty about the rules government will place on them in the long term."
Kokai said a thriving economy in 2021 has to have K-12 and higher education back to normal in-class participation.
“As long as schoolchildren are forced to spend significant chunks of time learning at home, many families cannot return to the type of work schedules they followed before the pandemic," Kokai said.
"Much of the economic picture will depend on families’ response to their children’s educational needs.”
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said 2021 is not likely to be any different in terms of potential gridlock and stalemate between the Cooper administration and a Republican-controlled General Assembly.
There may be less gridlock between the Biden administration and Congress if the Democrats sweep both U.S. Senate seats in the special election on Jan. 5. That would produce a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.
"Any continuing stalemate in Raleigh as well as Washington will increase economic uncertainty," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
All in it together
Continuing into 2021 an adversarial and political response to COVID-19, whether mask wearing or vaccine taking, could be harmful to economic and public health, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Until the disease is brought under control through expanded vaccination, improved health care, sustained mitigation measures, or nature itself, the state will continue to inhabit this nowhere zone in which neither public health nor economic well-being are being advanced," Quinterno said.
"The longer this condition endures, the more damage will be inflicted in economic and health terms, including in lives lost and livelihoods destroyed."
Quinterno said both federal and state lawmakers must "step up and providing leadership on the public health and economic fronts."
"Minimizing the economic damage to working people and small businesses makes it easier for people to follow public health mandates. If not, the labor market will deteriorate and more businesses will shutter for good."
Quinterno said that "I fear that the most recent legislative package is too little, too late. Nothing suggests that conditions will be radically better by early March, which is when this package more or less sunsets."
In terms of the N.C. General Assembly, Quinterno said 2020 should bring about "a much-needed reassessment of social and economic policies."
"The unemployment crisis in the spring both exposed the flaws in the state's unemployment insurance system and showed that it was technically and financially possible to provide more workers with better benefits for a longer period of time."
"Similarly, the pandemic itself points out the problems associated with a lack of national sick and care leave standards and the inability of a profit-driven healthcare system to address public health," Quinterno said.
"Will we learn any lessons?"
Employee health first
Prioritizing the health and safety of employees "so businesses can continue to operate efficiently" should be top priorities for 2021, said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
"If everyone is working together to keep community spread under control, our businesses won’t have to worry about regressing to an earlier phase with more restrictions," Owens said.
"It is important that our state and local elected officials do all they can to keep our businesses open and operating safely."
Owens cautioned that Greater Winston-Salem's "Buy local or bye local" marketing initiative can't be allowed to be just a holiday shopping season effort.
"After the holiday rush, it will be a difficult winter for local businesses, especially restaurant, retail and entertainment venues," Owens said.
"In unprecedented times, unprecedented steps are necessary to preserve jobs in industries most adversely impacted by the pandemic.
"Federal relief is needed, but state and local policies will also need to be implemented that will allow businesses to recover and innovate through the pandemic," he said.
Relying on strengths
The Triad has earned a reputation for being adaptable and innovative, particularly related to life sciences and manufacturing.
It will need to relay more extensively on those strengths to have a prosperous post-pandemic period, said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNCG.
"Key challenges for Forsyth and Guilford businesses will be figuring out how to be more innovative and resilient as we recover from the pandemic," Debbage said.
"Of course, this is particularly challenging for labor-intensive, service job occupations, like restaurants and hotels, and less of a challenge for more skilled, knowledge economy firms where workers can be more easily socially distanced."
Debbage also raised the issue of addressing economic inequality in the post-pandemic period.
"Particularly acute concerns should be focused on how to best mitigate the high poverty rate in parts of our community, how to grow and build more affordable housing units, and how to resolve the rising crime and homicide rates in our communities," Debbage said.
Debbage said he encourages state legislative leaders to put to use some of the state's $4 billion in unreserved cash in the general fund and another $1 billion in a rainy-day fund.
"All this provides a wonderful opportunity for state legislators to develop a targeted pandemic-related relief fund to supplement efforts at the federal level and ease the pain faced by many Triad and North Carolina residents during 2020," Debbage said.
