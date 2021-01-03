Economists say COVID-19 vaccine holds key to unlocking 2021 rebound

"If this pandemic doesn't go on too much longer, there's a chance that we can get a snap back in the economy that most people would not expect, because it wasn't structurally in trouble to start with.

"Now, if it stays on a long time, then all bets are off," King said. "We are somewhat optimistic, although cautious, as we think about the economy going forward."

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf told analysts in December that "there's no doubt that (setting) targets beyond the shorter term in this uncertain environment are extremely difficult."

"None of us really know exactly how the economy is going to play out over the shorter term.

"We're extremely bullish about what it looks like over the longer term, but we don't know what the timing is."

Scharf said that having COVID-19 vaccines available should provide clarity toward how the economy will perform in 2021.

"That is going to dictate when we feel comfortable," Scharf said.

Shifting job market

Walden said he doesn't project the state's unemployment rate will drop much below the 6.2% level in November.