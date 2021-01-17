Edge Flats apartments sell for $37.5 million

The Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 5½ years, this time to a national real-estate group based in Charlotte.

The gated community at 1600 W. First St. was sold for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of SunCap Property Group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The deal closed Thursday.

The Edge Flats features 170 fully furnished luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments in two buildings on 6.34 acres. The total square footage is 338,216 square feet.

According to Apartments.com, the one-bedroom apartments range from $1,425 to $1,475 a month, while the two-bedroom apartments range from $1,700 to $1,850.

The apartments have been marketed primarily to employees at nearby Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

SunCap officials could not be reached for comment about the purchase.

It is SunCap's first multifamily property in the Winston-Salem market. It owns the Draper Place and Draper Place Townhome, both in Charlotte, as well as the FedEx Ground building in Greensboro.

The sellers were S2S Arbors Edge LLC, S2S The Edge Associates LLC and S2S Meadow Edge LLC, all from Sausalito, Calif.