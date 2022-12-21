EEOC claims sexual harassment at Albemarle company

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed Wednesday a lawsuit against Enforge LLC, a Michigan-based tie rods and automotive parts company conducting business in North Carolina.

The agency said that an Albemarle location of Enforge violated federal law when it subjected a female employee to a sexually hostile work environment. The unnamed employee was later fired for complaining about the work conditions.

According to the lawsuit, a female employee “was subjected to vulgar sexual comments and unwelcome touching” by male coworkers at the Albemarle location August 2020 to October 2020. The employee reported the harassment to the shift supervisor and other managers on several occasions, but her complaints were never addressed, and the harassment continued.

When she asked to be moved to a different shift or transferred to a different part of the facility to avoid the harassers, the company denied her request.

In October 2020 the employee reported that a male coworker had exposed himself to her. Management officials told her that she should take a few days off while they looked into the matter and instructed her to call the production manager before returning to work.

Although the employee made several attempts to return to work, the production manager did not return her calls and effectively terminated her employment.